Last updated: 3/15/2009

With dazzling clarity, remarkable precision, and amazing economy, Craig Biddle presents Ayn Rand's ethical code in his power-packed, Loving Life: The Morality of Self-interest and the Facts that Support It .

Reason, self-interest, and capitalism...because your life depends on it.

For 134 remarkable pages, Professor von Mises examines the anti-capitalistic sentiments of the intellectuals--and exposes their misapprehensions and fallacies. He explains why capitalism - which has raised the standard of living of so many people - is hated by so many.

Happy Birthday, Thomas Jefferson By Gen LaGreca . On April 13th every American should raise a Champagne glass high to toast the farmer, architect, scholar, revolutionary, and American president born that spring day in 1743: Thomas Jefferson.



Majority Rule: The Tyrants Next Door Freedom hinges on rights, not votes. Published in Capitalism Magazine.







Buddha Bad for Business Buddhist philosophy isn't explicitly anti-business - worse, it's anti-life. Published in Capitalism Magazine.



Muslim Headcutting: It says it All by Charles M. Hildreth . The ritualistic cutting of one's own head further illustrates the death-worshipping nature of America's enemies.







U.S. Mad-Cow Scare: Culinary Boogey Man or Emerging Crisis? by Charles M. Hildreth. Separating the facts from fictions.







The Folly of Protectionism : Protectionist policies lead to a lower standard of living. Published in Capitalism Magazine



Other People's Wealth Benefits all of Us Without capital and the liberty to deploy it, none of the great industries that make life livable would exist. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Nashville Business Journal







Wes Clark's Opportunism Published in Capitalism Mag.







A New Prescription for Cutting Costs . Reducing health care costs requires booting gov't completely out of the industry. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Nashville Business Journal







Making Resolutions Outlast January Tips for keeping New Year's Resolutions Published in Capitalism Magazine



It's a Wonderful Commercial Life Virtually everything good, including our ability to care for our loved-ones, results from the freedom to commerce. Published in Capitalism Magazine and the Nashville Business Journal



Capitalism and Survival of the Weakest The "weakest" have the most to gain by living under capitalism. Published in Capitalism Magazine, version in Nashville Business Journal.







Business Improves Man's Environment Capitalists are the ones who actually create an environment worth living in. Published in Nashville Business Journal







The Best Defense "Homeland security" is no more the answer to Islamic terrorism than smoke alarms are to arson. Published in Capitalism Magazine



Rethinking Labor Day Published in the Murray Ledger & Times, Nashville Business Journal



En Español: Razonando sobre El Día del Trabajo Published in La Campana, El Crucero



Letter published in USA Today, Aug 8, 2003



Christianity's Contribution to Women The Southern Baptists' spat over women in the workplace is laughable. What's next-- debate over whether the earth is round?







Economics Lesson in a Kit Socialism forces people to pay for what it causes not to work. Published in Nashville Business Journal, Capitalism Magazine. En Español: Lección de Economía en un Botiquín .







An Air(wave) of Confusion Over Censorship The First Amendment chains the government, not the individual. Published in Capitalism Magazine







Building a Free Nation that Lasts in Iraq Fusing religion or ethnicity with the mechanisms of State leads inevitably to tyranny. Published in Capitalism Magazine



Dixie Chicks in the Frying Pan, but Free Speech Isn't Dixie Chicks lead clucker Natalie Maines has fans wanting to kick her in the tail feathers. Published in Capitalism Magazine







"Right"-to-Health-Care Junkies A "right" to health care is the new opiate of the masses. Published in Capitalism Magazine



Humble Pie: A Truly Sinful Dessert In post-Sept 11 ceremonies all across our land, the same meal was served up again and again: pride for the entree, a slice of humble pie for dessert. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Metro







Bush vs Jesus Kum-ba-ya Christians want to know how President" Jesus-is-my- favorite-philosopher" Bush can justify what they regard as his un-Christ-like, aggressive posture. Published in Capitalism Magazine



Without Selfish Individuals, Nothing America cannot remain the "sweet land of liberty" if Americans hold the "sweet community of servitude" as an ideal. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Metro



"The Economy" or Your Life? Many speak of "the economy" as if it were some mystical god we exist to serve. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Metro







A Commercialized Christmas Carol Perhaps what anti-commercial Ebenezers need is a little chain-rattling visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past. Published in The Tennessean, Capitalism Magazine



What Would Jesus Drive? A group of eco-evangelicals are wrapped around the axle about the "sinister" SUV. Published in The Tennessean, Capitalism Magazine







Capitalism is the Best Medicine Republicans' ignorance of capitalist principles leads them to nudge us toward socialized medicine. Published in Capitalism Magazine



Honor Veterans, Rebuff Sacrifice You like sacrifice? Imagine receiving this letter regarding a loved-one in the military:



Dear Sir (Ma'am), I am Johnny's commanding officer and... I just want to assure you that I am encouraging him to selflessly sacrifice his life on the battlefield. Published in Capitalism Magazine







Halloween is Harmless The fake blood and plastic fangs associated with Halloween are less gruesome than ceremonies and paraphernalia related to Church services. Published in Capitalism Magazine







Are we a Nation of Keatings or Roarks? In the spirit of The Fountainhead's Peter Keating, our politicians are more concerned with other nations' opinions than with doing what's right.



They moan about the public schools, but never challenge their premise that schools have to be public.







Tennessee School Trashing Education Shall we call it "Dumpster-ed"? "Progressive" educators at a Tennessee high school construct "team-building" exercises involving taping kids to dumpsters.







"The 'Taming' of the Shrewd" or "Does Capitalism need Civilizing?" A philosophical answer to the assertion that capitalism benefits from a dose of socialism.



America: Under Rights or "under God"? Either you can have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness or you can have God & religion. But you can't have both. Published in Capitalism Magazine







Israel or the Palestinians? Making the moral Choice President Bush should be praising Israel for crushing Palestinian terrorists, not asking Israel to stop. Published in Capitalism Magazine, IsraelCampaign.org







Spanish version: Guerra de la Fé contra lo Mundano











Preventing a Phase II Fizzle: Salvaging the War on Terror Advising and training various tinhorn nations' militaries is insufficient. America must completely unleash its own military--against Iran and Iraq.



Businessmen who trade with China aren't being self ish- -they're being self- destructive.



Heads--Statism, Tails--Statism A columnist's political "conversion" and the underlying reasons why both liberals and conservatives advance the state at the expense of man's rights.



Potter's morals vs. Bible's magic If it's magic Christians worry about their children being exposed to, then it's the Bible, not Rowling's fiction, they should beware.



Honor Veterans by not sacrificing. It is a matter of self-interest, not self-sacrifice, to win the war we now wage. And what better way to honor



our veterans.



Bayer's headache is ours too In the name of the "public good," governments are usurping Bayer's patent for its anti-anthrax drug, Cipro.



On Microsoft and Integration No break up, but the government may not allow Microsoft to add certain features to its new software package. Do we want politicians deciding how software is designed?







Since he's capable of mental error, can man dare to trust his own mental judgment? Absolutely.







Advertising is Good Medicine Corporations have a right to increase their profits by advertising the drugs they create--which happens also to help the consumer.







Environmentalism vs. Creativity If the planet did in fact need saving, the task would require more capitalists, not ecologists.





