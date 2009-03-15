With dazzling clarity, remarkable precision, and amazing economy, Craig Biddle presents Ayn Rand's ethical code in his power-packed, Loving Life: The Morality of Self-interest and the Facts that Support It.
A wonderful accomplishment.
Reason, self-interest, and capitalism...because your life depends on it.
Rationalview.net
For 134 remarkable pages, Professor von Mises examines the anti-capitalistic sentiments of the intellectuals--and exposes their misapprehensions and fallacies. He explains why capitalism - which has raised the standard of living of so many people - is hated by so many.
Happy Birthday, Thomas Jefferson By Gen LaGreca. On April 13th every American should raise a Champagne glass high to toast the farmer, architect, scholar, revolutionary, and American president born that spring day in 1743: Thomas Jefferson.
Other People's Wealth Benefits all of Us Without capital and the liberty to deploy it, none of the great industries that make life livable would exist. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Nashville Business Journal
It's a Wonderful Commercial Life Virtually everything good, including our ability to care for our loved-ones, results from the freedom to commerce. Published in Capitalism Magazine and the Nashville Business Journal
Humble Pie: A Truly Sinful Dessert In post-Sept 11 ceremonies all across our land, the same meal was served up again and again: pride for the entree, a slice of humble pie for dessert. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Metro
Bush vs Jesus Kum-ba-ya Christians want to know how President" Jesus-is-my- favorite-philosopher" Bush can justify what they regard as his un-Christ-like, aggressive posture. Published in Capitalism Magazine
Without Selfish Individuals, Nothing America cannot remain the "sweet land of liberty" if Americans hold the "sweet community of servitude" as an ideal. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Metro
"The Economy" or Your Life? Many speak of "the economy" as if it were some mystical god we exist to serve. Published in Capitalism Magazine, Metro
A Commercialized Christmas Carol Perhaps what anti-commercial Ebenezers need is a little chain-rattling visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past. Published in The Tennessean, Capitalism Magazine
What Would Jesus Drive? A group of eco-evangelicals are wrapped around the axle about the "sinister" SUV. Published in The Tennessean, Capitalism Magazine
Capitalism is the Best Medicine Republicans' ignorance of capitalist principles leads them to nudge us toward socialized medicine. Published in Capitalism Magazine